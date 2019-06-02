Juarez

Juarez: Husband suspected in wife's stabbing death

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 09:21 AM MST

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:21 AM MST

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Police in Juarez say they've arrested a man trying to bury his wife after allegedly killing her Saturday. 

According to Juarez Municipal Police, the woman, identified as 32-year-old Maria Rodriguez, had several stab wounds. 

Her husband was reportedly burying her body in a lot near their home in the Colonia Sierra Vista in South Juarez. Rodriguez's death was the first reported homicide in Juarez this June. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News