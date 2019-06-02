Juarez: Husband suspected in wife's stabbing death

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Police in Juarez say they've arrested a man trying to bury his wife after allegedly killing her Saturday.

According to Juarez Municipal Police, the woman, identified as 32-year-old Maria Rodriguez, had several stab wounds.

Her husband was reportedly burying her body in a lot near their home in the Colonia Sierra Vista in South Juarez. Rodriguez's death was the first reported homicide in Juarez this June.