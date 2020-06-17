Breaking News
Juarez gym introduces exercise pods to isolate from coronavirus exposure

by: KTSM Report

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Gyms, by nature, are breeding grounds for bacteria. That’s why many gyms are having to adjust the way they accommodate customers — this includes gyms in Juarez.

A Juarez company known for modifications in isolated cubicles with plastics introduced the idea of exercise pods so people can be isolated from others while at the gym.

David Rojas, the owner of Gym Challenge, had an idea to offer these cubicle spaces as a new way to exercise without having the risk of being infected.

Gym-goers and their personal coaches will have to adjust to the new system.

