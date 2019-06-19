Juarez firefighters on second day of hunger strike

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The five Juarez firefighters who began their hunger strike on Monday are still waiting to speak with the city’s mayor.

As KTSM previously reported, their protest began after they say they were wrongfully terminated after they submitted complaints over the working conditions inside their fire station.

They say they still hope to tell Mayor Armando Cabada their side of the story and ask for their jobs back. The group, comprised of veteran firefighters with 10 to 17 years of services each, continues to sit outside of Juarez City Hall.

Juarenses are now supporting their efforts by collecting signatures in hopes of helping their cause.