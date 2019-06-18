Juarez firefighters go on strike

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Firefighters in Juarez started a hunger strike after several veteran firefighters were fired after asking for better working conditions inside the fire station, according to firefighter Raul Delgado.

The longtime firefighters allege they were let go from the fire department by Mayor Armando Cabada in retaliation for asking for the better working conditions.

Most of the firefighters had between 10 and 17 years of service and marched in protest to the Juarez City Hall where they began their hunger strike Monday afternoon.