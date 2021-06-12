Juarez fire crews battle blaze for 10 hours in South Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fire crews in Juarez battled a fire for 10 hours in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood in South Juarez on Friday night.

The fire at a wood factory was reported by colonia residents, who saw the blaze as it grew. Flames and plumes of smoke were visible for miles and families within the neighborhood had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were seen continuing the work Saturday morning to make sure the fire was completely out.

Officials said there were no reported injuries. But property owners reportedly did not have a city permit due to the dangerous conditions of the area.

