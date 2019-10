JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM)- Several families in Juarez were left without a home on Wednesday due to their apartment building being allegedly sold.

The Juarez Police Department and landlord lawyers forced approximately 10 families out of their homes in the Colonia Chavena area in South Juarez, former tenants said.

The families say they do not have the means to find a new home, and will have to stay in the streets for the time being.