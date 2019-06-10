Juarez families enjoy Sunday on the Rio Grande

Dozens of Juarez families spent their Sundays enjoying the water in the Rio Grande or Rio Bravo as it’s called in Mexico. The families went camping, swimming, fishing and spent their day cooking out.

Temperatures reached the upper 90s on Sunday and families said they were taking advantage of the refreshing waters of the river. Each year, waters from the United States are given to Mexico by the International Boundary Water Commission.

The water gives families along the Mexican side of the river plenty of opportunities to spend quality time together, but authorities urge people swimming in the water to be careful due to swift-moving currents.