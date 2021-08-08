Juarez fair postponed due to COVID-19

In this February 8, 2016 aerial photo, a giant sculpture known as La Equis or The X, casts its shadow near the site where Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The grounds are home of Juarez fair known by locals as La Feria. (AP file photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada announced on Saturday that the Juarez fair will be postponed. The fair was supposed to start next week.

The postponement comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico is rising.

The mayor spoke about how many Juarez residents are vaccinated during a press conference, saying that the border city has seen more vaccinations in the last few weeks.

However, members of the business community asked the mayor to postpone the fair until more people get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

