Juárez ends the week with fewest virus deaths since April

Juarez

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials confirm an additional 88 COVID-19 cases Saturday and five additional deaths in Juárez.

The number of positive cases in Juárez now stands at 4,153, with 639 fatalities. Juárez reported only 26 virus deaths since Sunday, the lowest weekly total since the week of April 25. This week is also the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that El Paso reported more virus fatalities than Juárez.

Overall, there are 7,387 positive cases in the State of Chihuahua with 868 fatalities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BR.COM HOTEL PROTEST FOR MIGRANT CHILDREN HELD IN S TX 07.23.20

Woman attacked in attempted Lower Valley carjacking

Tracking The Tropics: 7/25/20

Pounding waves, wild winds precede Hurricane Hanna's arrival at Texas coast

David Yeomans live in North Padre Island where water levels continue rising

Storms arrive in Port Mansfield, Texas, before Hanna hits land

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link