Juárez ends the week with fewest virus deaths since April

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health Officials confirm an additional 88 COVID-19 cases Saturday and five additional deaths in Juárez.

The number of positive cases in Juárez now stands at 4,153, with 639 fatalities. Juárez reported only 26 virus deaths since Sunday, the lowest weekly total since the week of April 25. This week is also the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that El Paso reported more virus fatalities than Juárez.

Overall, there are 7,387 positive cases in the State of Chihuahua with 868 fatalities.