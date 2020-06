JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State health officials announced three more deaths in our sister city Sunday, bringing the number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 447.

In addition to the three deaths, the state also reports 28 new positive cases bringing the total to 2,052. Of those, there are only 398 recovered cases, and 1,207 are still active.

Statewide, there are 3,910 COVID-19 cases and 562 deaths.