Juárez COVID-19 cases top 1,500

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials announced 43 additional COVID-19 cases in Juárez Sunday, bringing the official total of infected to 1,514. The state also announced three deaths associated with the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 321 in our sister city.

Overall, Chihuahua reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the number of infected state-wide to 2,468. There are 395 deaths reported in the state of Chihuahua.

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, Medical Director for Chihuahua said the state could have as many as 10,000 COVID-19 cases due to a shortage of widespread testing.

Friday, Chihuahua health officials opened a new COVID-19 hospital in South Juárez to help treat patients suffering from virus symptoms. The hospital has 39 beds and will be operated by 200 medical workers in five shifts.

In Juárez, as many as 20 restaurants have permanently closed due to the pandemic. Martin Garcia, President of the Chamber of Restaurants, said most do not have the money to continue paying rent or employees after the State’s mandatory closure in March.