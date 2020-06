EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are near 2,100 COVID-19 cases in Juarez as the death count continues to grow.

Chihuahua state health officials are now reporting 2,092 cases in Juarez with 469 deaths.

In the entire state, there are 4,068 cases and 594 deaths. There are also 1,3030 suspected cases in Chihuahua.