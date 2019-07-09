Juarez couple gunned down at gas station near PDN Bridge

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police are investigating the murder of a couple at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Police say a man was filling up his car when he was shot and killed at a gas station just three blocks away from the Santa Fe Bridge. According to investigators, a woman inside the car was also shot and died on the way to the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was also inside the Mustang when the shooting happened. She was not injured.

Investigators closed several blocks around Avenida Leredo and Calle Ignacio Mejia Street for several hours Monday afternoon. Police have not identified a suspect in their murder.