JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez investigators say construction workers stumbled upon human remains Monday afternoon.

According to KTSM’s Juarez correspondent, the workers were digging in an empty lot in North Juarez when they came across a human skull. Forensic experts are now examining the skull to determine when it may have been buried and in hopes of identifying the victim.

Officials say remains have been found in that same area before.