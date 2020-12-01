Juarez children’s shelter destroyed in fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A children’s shelter in Juarez was destroyed in a a fire on Monday.
Juarez investigators said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Casa Hogar Emmanuel.
Nine trucks responded to the fire, but the building was a total loss, according to investigators.
The shelter was empty due to the coronavirus and no injuries were reported.
