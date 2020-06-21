Breaking News
El Paso tacks on 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Juárez celebrates Pride Month with a socially-distanced parade

Juarez

by: KTSM Report, Roberto Delgado

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Pride Parade in Juárez is typically one of the largest in the region, attracting a binational community of gay, lesbian and transgender rights advocates. This year’s pandemic forced organizers to scale the event down.

The LGBTI community from Juárez and El Paso gathered with signs and musical performances along Avenida 16 de Septiembre to send a message of respect and to call for a stop to violence against members of the community.

Hate crimes are a prevalent problem for the LGBTQI community, according to organizer Ignacio Díaz. This year, organizers planned several virtual activities along the route for those who could not attend in person.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juárez celebrates Pride Month with socially distanced parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juárez celebrates Pride Month with socially distanced parade"

El Paso zoo shares reopening plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso zoo shares reopening plans"

Human rights activists call for release of Mexican labor lawyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human rights activists call for release of Mexican labor lawyer"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 1"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 2"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 3"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link