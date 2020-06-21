Juárez celebrates Pride Month with a socially-distanced parade

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Pride Parade in Juárez is typically one of the largest in the region, attracting a binational community of gay, lesbian and transgender rights advocates. This year’s pandemic forced organizers to scale the event down.

The LGBTI community from Juárez and El Paso gathered with signs and musical performances along Avenida 16 de Septiembre to send a message of respect and to call for a stop to violence against members of the community.

Hate crimes are a prevalent problem for the LGBTQI community, according to organizer Ignacio Díaz. This year, organizers planned several virtual activities along the route for those who could not attend in person.