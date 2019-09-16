Juarez celebrates ‘Grito de Independencia’

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Monday is El Dia De La Independencia in Mexico and Juarensens were getting ready to celebrate their country’s independence Sunday evening.

Local vendors in Downtown Juarez were selling dresses and banderas. Sunday night, thousands packed the Mexican side of the Chamizal National Memorial for the traditional ‘Grito de Independencia.’

Monday, a parade along 16 de Septiembre Avenue will take place with local schools and the Mexican Army participating.

This year is Mexico’s 209th year of freedom.