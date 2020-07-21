Juarez cartels recruiting Americans to smuggle narcotics

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Drug cartels are reportedly trying to recruit Americans to help smuggle drugs.

Mexican authorities say drugs were stuck in Mexico and cartel groups were looking for ways to cross drugs into the U.S. because of bridge restrictions enacted due to the pandemic.

The Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General says over the last few weeks there has been a significant increase in the number of detentions of American citizens. They say so far, 36 have been arrested and more than 450 pounds of drugs like meth, cocaine, and heroin have been confiscated.