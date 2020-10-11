Juarez Brief: 6 murders investigations in 3 days

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A handful of murder investigations are underway in Juárez as the latest wave of violence grips the city.

Friday, a man who was exiting federal court was shot multiple times by unknown assailants. According to Juárez Police, the victim had an extensive criminal history and was on trial at the time of the shooting. Later in the day, a Federal prison guard was murdered outside his own home in South Juarez. The guard worked at Cereso Prison #9. Neither victim has been formally identified.

Saturday, a man was murdered in Downtown Juárez as he was riding his bicycle on Bolivia Street. According to witnesses, the victim was ambushed by a man who was waiting for him. At least seven shots were fired at the victim before the suspect fled on foot. Later in the day, a man was murdered at a flea market in downtown Juárez. The victim was identified salesman who was closing his shop when he was attacked. No arrests have been made.

Early Sunday morning, the bodies of two women were found wrapped in blankets in South Juarez. The victims’ bodies were taken to the forensic experts to identify the cause of death.

The women’s’ deaths come after the Civil Women’s Protection Group called Red Mesa De Mujeres, identified Colonia Riberas Del Bravo in Southeast Juárez as the most dangerous Colonia for women in Juárez. According to the group, ten women have been murdered in the Colonia of approximately 30,000 residents in the last year and ten months. There are also twelve rape cases being investigated by state prosecutors. Residents say the Colonia is a common dumping ground for bodies.