JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) -- It was as romantic as it gets --- today, during the last pass of the Juárez Police, and under heavy snow, Juárez Police Agent Pedro Alonso asked his girlfriend to marry him.

Agent Alonso's new fiancee, Karla Paloma, is also a Juárez Police Agent. The couple have been together for six years and have four children.