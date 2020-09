EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chihuahua government announced on Monday that it will allow for the sale of beer during normal hours for the first time since June.

In June, the latest time that people could purchase beer was changed from 10 p.m. back to 6 p.m. The change applies to stores, mini-marts, liquor stores and more.

The change comes because the State of Chihuahua has seen fewer COVID-19 cases.