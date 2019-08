JUAREZ (KTSM) – Authorities in Juarez need your help finding a teenage girl who been missing for several days.

Police say Mia Shadi Delgado Resteria, 14, disappeared from her South Juarez home at about 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Resteria is described as 150 centimeters tall and 45 kilograms in weight with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.