Juarez alcohol sales restricted after 6 p.m.

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — In an effort to curb Juarenses from gathering in large numbers, the Mexican government is limiting alcohol purchases throughout the country.

Chihuahua State officials passed the order on to store that sell liquor Saturday, stating they will have to close at 6 p.m. through April 30.

The new measures are in order to prevent people from going to the stores continuously to buy alcohol and they believe it will help make it more difficult for people to invite others over to their homes to congregate. The preventative measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and encourage social distancing.

