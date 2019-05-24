In Juarez: Graves discovered in homes, bar allegedly employs underage migrant

JUAREZ (KTSM) - Chihuahua State Police say they discovered three graves inside three houses during an operation against criminal groups in the city.

According to investigators, it happened in the Northwest part of Juarez as agents searched 12 houses looking for suspects, weapons, and bodies.

The state's Attorney General says agents found three bodies buried in three different homes.

According to officials, at least seven people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Juarez Police say they also shut down a bar for employing an underage migrant.

According to police, officers responded to the "Safari Bar" Downtown, where they later found a Cuban minor working.

Officials say the bar was ordered to close and the owners were arrested.