In Juarez: Gas leak causes deadly explosion, federal agents hold protest

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – See below for the latest from Juarez.

Gas leak causes deadly explosion in North Juarez

A man in his 70s died in an explosion caused by a gas leak in North Juarez on Thursday.

Officials say it happened in a two-story home located in the Colonia Melchor Ocampo.

According to investigators, the man was found completely burnt on the second floor.

Juarez firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the gas leak.

Federal agents hold protest near Juarez

Approximately 100 federal agents protest outside of Juarez city limits on Thursday to take a stand against a new measure.

According to officials, the government is moving federal police to serve with the National Guard.

The agents join hundreds of others to have protested all throughout Mexico this week.