CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – More than 300 soldiers in Mexico have arrived in the city of Juárez to help in the reduction of violence and drug trafficking, officials announced.

The soldiers are coming from Cuahutemoc, Veracruz, Mexico and will be stationed in different violent colonias were the government is reportedly building small military bases.

Officials said this is so the soldiers can respond to any violent activity more quickly.