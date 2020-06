JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) -- Juárez closed the week with a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, as 32 additional cases were reported Saturday. Overall, Juárez added 571 new virus cases this week, more than 230 than the previous record of 337.

The city also reported seven additional deaths, bringing the number of people who have died in Juárez to 502. Fifty-eight of those deaths were recorded this week.