Honduran migrant dies in Juarez hospital

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Honduran migrant died inside a Juarez hospital on Saturday night after suffering from a neurological condition.

According to Chihuahua State Police, Arnulfo Galdamez Gomez, 29, entered the North Juarez hospital on July 7.

Doctors diagnosed Gomez with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder which causes the body’s immune system to attack the nervous system.

Officials say the man’s condition was aggravated by a lack of food and water during his journey to Mexico.

Gomez and other migrants had several days without food and water, causing fever, loss of conscience, and rapid heartbeat.