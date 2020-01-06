Heroin smuggling suspect arrested in Mexico

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Police announced the arrest of a man who was wanted on both sides of the border on drug smuggling charges.

Jesus Alfredo M.M., 39, was arrested while allegedly attempting to cross five kilograms of heroin worth more than $107,000 U.S. Dollars.

Due to Mexican privacy issues, additional information on Jesus Alfredo M.M.’s arrest was not available. He had previously been listed on the country’s Most Wanted List, which was compiled by both Mexican and American law enforcement agencies.