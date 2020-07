CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Health officials in the State of Chihuahua have announced 89 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez and two new deaths related to the virus.

Health officials have now reported a total of 3,567 COVID-19 cases in Juárez and a total of 601 deaths.

In the State of Chihuahua there are a total of 6,386 COVID-19 cases with 1,523 suspicious cases.

There are also a total of 801 deaths in the State of Chihuahua, according to health officials.