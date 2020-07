A general view of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on a windy, dusty afternoon on May 20, 2019. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Health officials in the State of Chihuahua are reporting 79 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez bringing the total to 3,478.

Health officials also reported seven new deaths in our sister city bringing that total to 599.

In the State of Chihuahua there are 6,219 positive cases and 797 total deaths because of the virus