Juárez reports 10 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 25 additional cases

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Health officials say there are 10 additional COVID-19 deaths in Juárez Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.

Officials also say there were 25 new positive virus tests, for a total of 532 in Juárez. The City’s Chief Epidemiologist says the actual number of positive cases could be in the thousands, due to limited testing.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua has 154 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 859 positive cases.

Medical Workers

A number of doctors and nurses protested outside of the Women’s Hospital in North Juarez Monday, asking for the bonus they were promised by Chihuahua State Governor Javier Corral.

According to the employees, Governor Corral offered a 30% bonus to medical workers directly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the State of Chihuahua. They say the Women’s Hospital has yet to pay them additional compensation.

As of Sunday, there were 77 doctors, 118 nurses, and 21 other medical staff infected with COVID-19 throughout Chihuahua. Earlier this month, Juárez nurse Octavio Lopez, 22, died after contracting the virus while working at the IMSS #6 hospital in North Juárez.

Busy Streets

A curfew put into effect Friday by Juárez Mayor is being disregarded by many Juarenses who were out and about in the City on Monday.

Some stores even had long lines of people waiting to get inside and buy goods or pay bills.

Mayor Armando Cabada ordered people to remain in their homes for 10 days starting last Friday. Officials initially said it would be a night-time curfew, but the mayor a day later said the order applied day and night. Only those who are going to work, supermarkets, pharmacies, the doctor, or a hospital are allowed to drive on city streets until May 18, per the order.

According to the restrictions, anyone caught on the street is subject to being stopped by Juárez Police. As KTSM’s Border Report described Monday, officials in the city have already seized 148 vehicles from residents who were not complying with the orders.

As many as 545 drivers were stopped during the first two days of restrictions.

Border Report’s Julian Resendiz and photographer Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.