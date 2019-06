JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Three men were killed in a shooting inside a barber shop in the Colonia Zaragoza according to Chihuahua State Police.

Investigators believe several suspects entered the business and began to shoot at clients and employees. Two of the victims are believed to have been father and son.

Monday’s murders bring the total number of homicides in the month of June to 80 in just 18 days.