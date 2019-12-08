Funerals begin in Juarez for victims of deadly bus crash

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Eight of the 14 people killed in a horrific bus crash in the state of Chihuahua last week have yet to be identified or claimed by family members, according to authorities.

Three of the victims who were from Juarez arrived in the city on Saturday, where their funerals will be held Sunday.

The four identified victims who were from Juarez are Victor Manuel Carrillo Luna, 36, Veronica Gonzalez Maldonado, 41, Esther Geraldine Ruiz Linares, 4, and Emma Martinez Rodriguez, 52.

The crash happened Wednesday, December 4 when the tourist bus traveling from Juarez to Toprreo Coahuila crashed into a bridge on the Jimenez-Delicias Highway.

According to State Police Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava Lopez, the bus company known as ‘Nomada Tours’ was unable to provide insurance policy to state officials. The only documents the company has provided have shown several inconsistencies including a different company name and address.

Chihuahua State Police continue investigating and are working to identify the remaining dead in order to notify their families.