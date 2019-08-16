Funeral held in Juarez for Mexican couple killed in El Paso Walmart shooting

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, left, and wife Sarah Esther Regalado, who was also killed in the attack

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Family and friends gathered in Juarez on Friday to say their final goodbyes to a Mexican couple killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting nearly two weeks ago.

Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, 68, and Sara Esther Regalado Moriel, 66, were two of the 22 victims killed in the Aug. 3 attack.

The funeral was held at the Mausoleos Funeral Home on Friday. The couple was cremated.

Their oldest daughter, Sandra, tells KTSM the family is very thankful for all the support from the El Paso and Juarez communities.

Aldolfo was originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico, while Sara was a native of Juarez.

The couple is survived by three daughters and four grandchildren.