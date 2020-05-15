Fumes of cremation raise concerns amid COVID-19

Juarez

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Workers move bodies to a refrigerated truck from the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Police responded to a report of human bodies in vehicles, which they determined were connected to the nearby funeral home. The New York Police Department notified the state Department of Health, which oversees funeral homes. The coronavirus pandemic has overrun most funeral homes and morgues in New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents who live on the Colonia Sicomoros in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua are complaining about a funeral home nearby who is cremating bodies constantly throughout the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic fatality rates have increased and since funeral homes have had to cremate more bodies than usual.

However, this has been raising concerns for those who live nearby and see the fumes daily. Residents are worried they might get sick.

According to the funeral home, when they receive a persons body they come in bags made from plastic materials, therefore, they believe the black smoke is coming from the bags not the bodies.

According to a release, cremations in Juarez have increased by 300% due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday"

Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Absentee ballot requests up in Dona Ana County as early voting precautions are being taken"

City of El Paso asks residents to wear masks in public, even if fines can’t be imposed

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso asks residents to wear masks in public, even if fines can’t be imposed"

Group gifts tents to vulnerable population in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group gifts tents to vulnerable population in El Paso"

Early voting to begin in Dona Ana County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting to begin in Dona Ana County"

Stampede Meat Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stampede Meat Announcement"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link