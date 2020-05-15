Fumes of cremation raise concerns amid COVID-19

Workers move bodies to a refrigerated truck from the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Police responded to a report of human bodies in vehicles, which they determined were connected to the nearby funeral home. The New York Police Department notified the state Department of Health, which oversees funeral homes. The coronavirus pandemic has overrun most funeral homes and morgues in New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents who live on the Colonia Sicomoros in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua are complaining about a funeral home nearby who is cremating bodies constantly throughout the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic fatality rates have increased and since funeral homes have had to cremate more bodies than usual.

However, this has been raising concerns for those who live nearby and see the fumes daily. Residents are worried they might get sick.

According to the funeral home, when they receive a persons body they come in bags made from plastic materials, therefore, they believe the black smoke is coming from the bags not the bodies.

According to a release, cremations in Juarez have increased by 300% due to COVID-19.