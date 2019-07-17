Four police officers found dead in Chihuahua town

Chihuahua state police have recovered the bodies of four police officers who were abducted from the town of San Francisco de Conchos last week.

According to Mexican press reports, the bodies were found early Wednesday on a hill in Valle de Zaragoza, Chihuahua. Angel Carrillo Rey, Ramón Horacio Galindo Castañon, Gustavo Ramírez Jiménez and Salvador Omar Araiza had been missing since Sunday, the newspaper El Mexicano reported.

State police officers are investigating the case as a multiple murder, El Mexicano reported. The bodies were found by local residents.