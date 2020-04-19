Four new COVID-19 deaths in Juárez as city inches toward 30 dead

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The State of Chihuahua is scrambling to get ahold of the rapid death rate in Juárez as four new deaths were reported Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing the total dead from the novel coronavirus to 29 in our sister city.

Chihuahua Health officials say the latest numbers show Juárez has 119 positive COVID-19 cases, that’s an increase of 16 cases overnight.

The city is also seeing a rapid increase in deaths associated with the virus, showing by far the largest death toll in the region. Juárez’s death count of 29 is in stark contrast with El Paso, which is currently registering eight deaths and Doña Ana County, which reports one death.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua is reporting 165 cases of the virus, with 223 suspicious cases. They’re also reporting 36 deaths, the majority of those are from Juárez.

