Four murders reported in Juarez Saturday, bringing March total to 150

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez authorities are investigating four murders that happened Saturday across the city.

The first murder happened Saturday morning in North Juarez as a food stand located in front of a hospital. According to Juarez Municipal Police, the victim was making hamburgers at the small food stand when he was shot multiple times. Customers eating near the food stand witnessed the shooting.

Later in the day, two men were shot during a gathering at a motorcycle shop in South Juarez. Police responded to the intersection of Prader de Amelia and Areca where they discovered the men, who were ambushed by several suspects killing them.

In South Juarez, residents in Colonia Aeropuerto found human remains inside plastic bags. Authorities were called in to investigate the discovery.

Saturday’s four murders bring the total of homicides in Juarez to 150 for the month of March with three days left until the end of the month.