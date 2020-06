JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Four people — three women and one man — were killed Friday night at a family party in South Juárez.

According to Juárez Municipal Police, several suspects arrived at the home in Colonia Parajes Del Sur, where a family was gathering. The suspects fired at least 52 rounds from a .233 and .40mm handgun toward the group.

In addition to the four who were killed, two others were also injured. Their condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the motive of the attack.