Former Juarez Police agent arrested for attempted murder of former police chief in 2015

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Police arrested the former agent suspected of attempting to assassinate then-police chief Julian Leyzaola Perez in 2015 this weekend.

The murder attempt happened back on May 8. 2015, when an unknown assailant attacked Leyzaola Perez while he was in a vehicle with his family with multiple gunshots. The suspect in the case allegedly told him it was a message from the Director of the Police, Jesus Antonio.

At the time of the shooting, Jesus Antonio Reyes Ramirez was serving as the Director of the Municipal Police under Chief Leyzaola Perez.

This weekend, Juarez Municipal Police responded to a home in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, they learned Reyes Ramirez had several outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection to the 2015 assassination attempt.