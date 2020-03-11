Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Juarez

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Forensic experts in Juarez were called in again to investigate the discovery of additional human remains at a construction site.

Our Juarez correspondent says construction workes found a human bone at the site in the Northern part of the city on Calle Insurgents. This is the third time a forensic team has been called to the area in recent days.

Gun Buyback

Juarez City Hall had to be shut down Tuesday after someone brought C-4 explosives as part of a gun buyback program. The entire building and surrounding streets were locked down while bomb experts safely removed the explosives from the person’s vehicle.

Officials say the man who brought them will not face charges. The buyback program runs through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site"

Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics"

Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso"

Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans take a stand against mental health stigma"

El Paso Airport wins service quality award

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Airport wins service quality award"

Updated Mex Consulate San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Mex Consulate San Diego"
More Local