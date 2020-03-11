Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Forensic experts in Juarez were called in again to investigate the discovery of additional human remains at a construction site.

Our Juarez correspondent says construction workes found a human bone at the site in the Northern part of the city on Calle Insurgents. This is the third time a forensic team has been called to the area in recent days.

Gun Buyback

Juarez City Hall had to be shut down Tuesday after someone brought C-4 explosives as part of a gun buyback program. The entire building and surrounding streets were locked down while bomb experts safely removed the explosives from the person’s vehicle.

Officials say the man who brought them will not face charges. The buyback program runs through the end of the month.