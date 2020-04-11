1  of  2
Five more dead in Juarez as law enforcement restricts gatherings

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Juarez rose to 14 Saturday, an increase of five deaths since Friday.

The overall total of cases in our sister city did not increase, and remains at 41. The State of Chihuahua says there are currently 61 cases in the entire state with 16 deaths reported, 12 recovered patients and they’re working on testing for 109 suspicious cases of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Friday, State of Chihuahua Medical officials said 45-percent of their confirmed cases were hospitalized and 18 of those were in critical condition. The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases in Juarez are in men, who make up 67-percent of all total cases and women account for only 33-percent.

The new deaths paint a staggering picture in Juarez, where the death rate has been exponentially higher (34%) for patients who contract the virus in comparison to El Paso – which has two deaths and 254 cases to date (.8%).

Juarez officials are now using armed municipal police agents and Mexican Army Guards at parks and gathering spots across the city to prevent families from going to parks to celebrate Easter this weekend. The guards will be posted throughout the weekend at all city parks including the Chamizal Park, which is the most-visited park in Juarez.

