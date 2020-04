JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Firefighters in Juarez responded to a fire inside of a recycling plant.

The plant is located on Juan Gabriel Ave. in South Juarez.

According to Juarez Firefighters, the fire started in an abandoned bus that was inside the plant.

Fire officials said the fire then spread to other material that was inside.

Authorities said no one was injured.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.