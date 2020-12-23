Fights break out at Juarez Costco over cakes

Juarez

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Protests outside a Juarez Costco erupted into at least two fistfights on Tuesday morning. The reason why? They wanted to have their cake.

The argument started between customers and Costco employees as shoppers were waiting to buy the cakes. The group of protestors had been waiting for several hours and were prevented by employees and police officers from entering the store due to the high demand for cakes.

The store had set up limits on the number of cakes that could be purchased. However, many shoppers were waiting to purchase the cakes so that they could re-sell the sweet treat.

An attorney for the Costco members was able to negotiate with the store employees and the customers were finally allowed into the store.

