Female Cereso prison inmates claim abuse by guards

Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Saturday, about 50 female inmates at Cereso Prison Number 3 in Juarez began outcrys of abuse at the hands of prison guards. The women say the guards beat them and subject them to additional forms of abuse.

The women attempted a riot against prison guards, resulting in the Cereso director ordering visitors to exit the facility due to security concerns.

According to our crew in Juarez, shortly after the abuse allegations came to light, the Cereso guard commander and two other guards were fired by leadership at the prison facility.

