JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Police arrested a 23-year-old Juarez father in connection to the death of his infant daughter Saturday.

Omar Osvaldo C.G., is charged with murder in the death of his 2-month old daughter. According to the police, the father took the infant to the hospital in January 8 claiming she was sick with chickenpox.

The baby died moments after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy revealed the girl had been beaten badly and died as a result of severe trauma.