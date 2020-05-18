1  of  3
Family of 6 murdered in Juárez

Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Six family members were gunned down inside a Northwest Juárez home Sunday, one of them just 11-years-old.

Juárez Municipal Police were dispatched to the home in Colonia Felipe Angeles when neighbors heard multiple gunshots inside a home at the intersection of Rosinante and Caballo Street.

Initial reports indicate six members of a family were murdered. Four were women, and two were men – one of them just 11-years-old.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Truck Driver Attacked

In a separate incident, armed gunmen attacked drivers of a nitro truck in Colonia Vicente Guerrero Sunday. A man and woman were shot in the incident. A man, who was driving the truck, was injured while his female passenger was pronounced dead.

