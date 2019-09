JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — An elderly man was found stabbed to death in his own home in North Juarez Friday.

The 72-year-old was found dead inside his home in Colonia Margaritas after he was able to make a phone call to a relative to identify the person who stabbed him.

Juarez Municipal Police say the victim was robbed before he was stabbed to death and the man suspected in the murder lives in the same area but has yet to be arrested by police.