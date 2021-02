JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — An El Paso man was killed in a rollover crash in South Juárez Sunday morning.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Joel Molina Soto was driving a Toyota Tundra truck near Colonia Santa Elena when he lost control, falling down a small bridge, causing the truck to roll.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were injured in the crash. Their identities have not been released.